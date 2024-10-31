Mizoram Chief Minister Inaugurates Key Developments At Zoram Medical College

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated significant initiatives at Zoram Medical College in Falkawn, including the state’s inaugural Master’s degree program in Public Health and an 80-bed ladies’ hostel.

In his speech, the Chief Minister emphasized the college’s critical role in advancing healthcare education in Mizoram. “As the only medical college in our state, Zoram Medical College is essential for the development of our healthcare system,” he stated, reaffirming the government’s dedication to enhancing educational facilities.

The newly constructed Curie’s Ladies Hostel, built by the Mizoram Public Works Department at a cost of Rs 10 crore and funded by the Ministry of DONER under the NESIDS OTRI Scheme, includes amenities such as a mess, kitchen, and common areas. This facility raises the total capacity for female students to 282, promoting a safer and more supportive living environment.

The Master of Public Health (MPH) program, a two-year course recognized by the University Grants Commission and the World Health Organization, aims to meet the increasing demand for public health professionals. The program will enroll six students annually at a fee of Rs 2 lakh per year and is affiliated with Mizoram University, with plans to collaborate with the Jodhpur School of Public Health to enhance its curriculum.

Since its establishment in 2018, Zoram Medical College has enrolled 674 MBBS students, with 97 graduates having completed their internships. Currently, there are 97 interns from the 2019 batch and 480 students from the 2020 to 2024 cohorts, with the admissions process for the new batch ongoing and 85 out of 100 seats already filled.

These initiatives underscore the Mizoram government’s commitment to advancing medical education and improving student facilities, reinforcing the college’s integral role in the state’s healthcare landscape.