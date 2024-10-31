Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum Demands Separate Union Territory In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 31: The Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum has issued a formal demand for the establishment of a separate Union Territory in Manipur, advocating for its own legislature to enhance safety, justice, and sustainable development for the Kuki-Zo community. The forum’s recent statement underscored the urgent challenges faced by Kuki-Zo women and their families.

Emphasizing the need for empowerment, the forum called for improved access to education and resources for Kuki-Zo women, enabling them to rebuild their lives and assert their rights. They urged for solidarity among communities to combat violence and discrimination, aiming to create a safer environment for all.

Tingbem, a representative of the forum, expressed concerns about the dominance of the Meitei-centric government in Kuki-Zo areas. She called for direct funding from the Central government and insisted that grievances be addressed by the Union Home Ministry instead of the state government.

Additionally, the forum proposed the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur as a temporary measure to restore law and order, advocating that Kuki-Zo tribals be governed directly by the Centre under the proposed Union Territory.