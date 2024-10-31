Manipur CM Meets Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu In Tawang Ahead Of Historic Inaugurations

NET Web Desk

In a significant gathering this morning in Tawang, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met with Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The leaders joined ahead of the inauguration of the statue of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the opening of the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM N. Biren Singh expressed, “It is a privilege to celebrate these significant milestones that honor the legacy of our great leaders and commemorate the contributions of Sardar Patel, the Man of Unity, who have shaped our nation.”

He added that these tributes reflect the unity, courage, and sacrifices that continue to inspire the nation. “Looking forward to a memorable event that strengthens our bonds and honours our shared heritage,” he concluded.

The events are set to highlight the contributions of leaders who played pivotal roles in building India’s unity and valor, underscoring their enduring impact on the country’s heritage and future.