Nagaland Cabinet Nod For Meluri As 17th District

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 31: The Nagaland government has officially declared Meluri as the state’s 17th district following the bifurcation of Phek district. This decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The Meluri sub-division, primarily home to the Pochury Naga tribe, becomes the fifth district created in Nagaland in recent years, joining Tseminyu, Chumoukedima, Niuland, and Shamator.

Local MLA Z Nyusietho Nyuthe expressed appreciation for the decision, recognizing the support from the Chakhesang community and the Chief Minister.

Spanning 1,011 square kilometers, Meluri includes 31 recognized villages and significant locations such as the industrial town of Wazeho and the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Avangkhu, situated near the Myanmar border. The Pochury Hoho, the governing body of the tribe, celebrated this announcement as a notable milestone for their community.