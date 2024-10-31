Security Forces Seize Weapons In Manipur, Intensify Area Domination Operations

NET Web Desk

In a series of extensive search and area domination operations, security forces in Manipur have been actively patrolling hill and valley districts, focusing on fringe and vulnerable areas. One significant operation in Panjang village, located on the upper reaches of Thangjing ridge in Churachandpur District, led to the seizure of multiple weapons, including two rockets (approx. 8 ft. each), two rockets (approx. 7 ft. each), two large country-made mortars, one medium-sized country-made mortar, three improvised mortar bombs, one radio set and two country-made grenades.

These ongoing efforts aim to secure regions prone to violence and insurgency while ensuring the safe movement of essential goods. Security forces successfully facilitated the movement of 201 vehicles on NH-37 and 351 on NH-2, implementing strict security protocols and providing convoy escorts in sensitive areas.

Additionally, 109 Nakas/checkpoints were established across Manipur’s hill and valley districts. Eight individuals were detained for violations in various districts, underscoring the state’s commitment to upholding law and order.

These coordinated operations are critical to restoring stability in Manipur, prioritizing weapon recovery, securing vital transport routes, and maintaining public safety amidst ongoing tensions.