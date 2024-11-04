Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Assam Rifles Foils Smuggling Attempt; Seizes Illegal Areca Nuts Worth Rs 2.4 Crore From Churachandrapur

In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles successfully intercepted a smuggling attempt in Khuga village, Churachandpur district, on November 1, seizing 350 sacks of areca nuts valued at ₹2.4 crore.

Acting on reliable intelligence, Assam Rifles personnel conducted a check at a vehicle checkpoint around 2 AM. During the inspection, they uncovered the illegal cargo concealed under various coverings and cartons in three goods carrier trucks and one Tata DI.

The four vehicles involved have been seized and handed over to the Divisional Forest Officer of Churachandpur for further investigation, with assistance from the Manipur Police.

