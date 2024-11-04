Tripura Police Seize 150,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 3.75 Crore In Major Drug Bust

NET Web Desk

In a significant crackdown on the drug trade, Tripura Police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighboring state at Panisagar Naka and seized 150,000 Yaba tablets valued at ₹3.75 crore.

One person has been detained in connection with the seizure, and a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha applauded the police for their efforts, stating, “Kudos to Tripura Police! Great job, Panisagar Police…Keeping our communities safe from the scourge of drugs!”