Tripura Santiniketan Medical College Launches 150 MBBS Seats, Offers Rs 10 OPD Consultations & Up to 65% Discounts on Medicines

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 04, 2024: Tripura Santiniketan Medical College (TSMC) has become a hub of academic attraction since its establishment near Agartala, drawing students not only from Tripura but also from other states eager to study MBBS. This new institution, launched with 150 seats for the 2024-25 academic year, aims to address the medical education demands of the region, benefiting from the affiliation of Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital as its teaching hospital. The National Medical Commission (NMC) granted permission for the college, and the admission process is currently underway, expected to conclude by November 5.

“Tripura Santiniketan Medical College has brought significant changes in the academic landscape of our state,” stated Ramprasad Pal, Deputy Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly. “I’ve seen many young people in our community go to southern states for medical studies, but now, families are exploring educational opportunities right here. It’s an incredible shift that was unthinkable just last year,” he remarked.

Adding to the college’s appeal, TSMC has introduced a pioneering feature for medical education—a live streaming option for all MBBS classes on platforms like Facebook and YouTube. This allows students and parents to witness the quality and structure of the teaching, a move college President Dr. Malay Pit calls “a landmark step” in India’s medical education. “Parents can feel assured about their children’s education, and students have the chance to review their lectures, enhancing their learning experience,” Dr. Pit explained.

Despite this progress, Dr. Pit has faced criticism for the institution’s operations. Speaking to the press, he defended the fee structure, which stands at Rs 90 lakh per year for the MBBS course, saying, “Our fee structure is based on national standards and approved by the government. We aim to provide quality education without compromise.” Addressing concerns about admission agents, he added, “If local youth are making an honest living by assisting students earning Rs 200 to Rs 500, I see no harm, even if it might seem problematic in strict legal terms.”

TSMC has also made significant strides in healthcare services, initiating outpatient department (OPD) services in August. The OPD operates from Monday to Saturday, with specialist consultations available at a nominal fee of Rs 10. Patients also receive substantial discounts of up to 65% on generic medicines and 15-20% on non-generic options. “Around 20-25% of patients will receive free treatment,” Dr. Pit confirmed.

Looking ahead, TSMC is rapidly expanding. Dr. Pit outlined plans to construct a 650-bed hospital within a year, and a 1,100-bed multi-specialty hospital is slated for completion by 2026. Additionally, with the state government’s backing, the campus is set to host a Digital University, a ‘Tripura Knowledge City,’ and a new horticulture college by 2025, offering diploma and degree courses in agriculture. “These initiatives are designed to transform the region’s socio-economic fabric through healthcare and education,” Dr. Pit added, underscoring the institution’s commitment to community upliftment.

With these strategic expansions, Tripura Santiniketan Medical College is positioned not only as a center of academic excellence but also as a catalyst for economic growth in the state.