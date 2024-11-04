Tripura: Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Families Over Alleged Drug Trade in Agartala City

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 4, 2024: In a violent altercation over alleged drug trade operations, members of two families at Tripura’s Bholagiri area in Agartala city clashed on Sunday night leaving at least eight people injured. The incident has stirred tensions in the locality, prompting swift police intervention and the deployment of CRPF personnel to maintain order.

According to the West District Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kumar K, a dispute has been simmering between the families of Shahjahan Mia, accused of brown sugar distribution, and Abhijit Deb, reportedly involved in selling imported liquor. A local club had previously attempted to mediate between the two families, but tensions escalated, culminating in the Sunday night confrontation.

“The situation became volatile after an attack allegedly led by Shahjahan Mia, along with his associate Uttam Malakar, on the family of Ghalda Deb, related to Abhijit Deb,” stated the Superintendent of Police. “In the ensuing clash, 7 to 8 individuals from both families sustained injuries.”

Following the violence, the injured were swiftly transported to GB Hospital for medical care. NCC police responded promptly to the scene, with additional forces deployed to prevent further incidents. “We have filed counter-cases against both families and are thoroughly investigating the matter,” confirmed the police official, adding, “Currently, the situation is under control.”

Local residents expressed concern over the escalating conflict. “We hoped the club’s intervention would ease tensions, but the violence only seems to be intensifying,” shared a resident on condition of anonymity.

As authorities work to restore peace, the District Superintendent assured, “Our investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to upholding law and order in the community.”