Assam Police Foil Cattle Smuggling Operation, Arrest Seven

NET Web Desk

In a daring operation on Tuesday, Garchuk police in Guwahati intercepted a 10-wheeler truck loaded with cattle, rescuing 31 cattle heads and arresting seven individuals. The operation, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nilotpal Saikia, also uncovered the remains of cattle that succumbed to harsh transportation conditions [no source].

The detained suspects, identified as Moisan Khan, Nazir Hussain, Fazrul Rahman, Amarjit Kalita, Haidar Ali, Abdul Kuddus, and Afsar Ali, are believed to be part of an organized smuggling ring. Authorities have also impounded a Swift car suspected to be involved in the illicit trade.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a local businessman from Assam’s Barpeta district played a key role in sourcing the cattle. As police delve deeper into the case, they aim to expose the larger network behind this illicit trade.

Law enforcement officials have launched an in-depth investigation to uncover further connections in the smuggling network.