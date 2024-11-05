Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Customs Officials Seize Rs 68.8 Lakh Worth Of Smuggled Foreign Cigarettes In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 5: Customs officials in Guwahati have seized six cartons of smuggled foreign-origin cigarettes from the Blue Dart Courier Hub in Abhoyapur.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DPF) reported that the seizure occurred on November 5, 2024, with officers confiscating repacked cartons of the ‘Esse Light Super Slim’ brand, valued at Rs 68.80 lakh. The Customs Department made the announcement via a post on X.

Further information regarding the operation is expected as investigations continue.

In a related enforcement effort, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), along with Delhi Customs (Preventive) and Customs (Airport and General) Commissionerates, recently destroyed approximately 49 lakh foreign-origin cigarettes, 73 kilograms of NDPS drugs, gutkha, pan masala, and e-cigarettes. These items, collectively valued at around Rs 460 crore, were seized under the Special Campaign 4.0 for violations of the Customs Act, NDPS Act, and the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act.

