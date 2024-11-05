Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Champions Women’s Driving Training for Empowerment

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 05, 2024: In a stride toward women’s empowerment, Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu underscored the importance of driving skills for women during a program at the Institute of Driving Training and Research in Jirania. Addressing the gathering, the Governor presented certificates to women who completed the driving training course, stressing that driving is a “crucial science of life” that can offer independence and employment opportunities.

“Women should advance in fields like driving,” Governor Reddy remarked, “because this skill opens doors to employment and empowers them to tackle various challenges independently.” He called for more training initiatives through different institutes to expand driving skills among women. Furthermore, he suggested that fourth-class government employees should also be trained in driving to enhance efficiency within the government sector. “Additionally, we must empower our home guards to train women in driving,” he added, highlighting the potential for boosting safety and confidence.

The Governor also emphasized that the women who know how to drive would earn unique respect in society, though he stressed the importance of adhering to traffic regulations. “Women trained in driving will stand proudly tomorrow, respected wherever they go,” he said, urging for a streamlined process to issue driving licenses to youth once they master driving skills.

Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, also present at the event, celebrated the distribution of driving certificates as a testament to the “double engine government’s” commitment to women’s empowerment. “Today’s event represents our commitment to real change for women,” he said, contrasting it with past governments. “In previous administrations, women’s empowerment was discussed endlessly, yet nothing concrete was implemented. Now, we’ve introduced a 33 percent reservation for women in Delhi, and we’re bringing similar initiatives to the state,” he declared.

The minister added that women’s involvement is pivotal in various professional fields, from engineering to law, and soon they will take on government driving roles, backed by the 33 percent reservation mandate. “Development isn’t possible without women’s contributions,” he emphasized.

The ceremony concluded with both the Governor and Minister Chowdhury presenting certificates to the women, congratulating them on their achievements and encouraging their future participation in various fields.