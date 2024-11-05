Violent Clash Erupts In Assam’s Jagiroad As Protesters Demand Rights

NET Web Desk

A tense standoff between police and protesters turned violent in Assam’s Jagiroad today, as the All Tiwa Students Union (ATSU) and other ethnic organizations blocked the four-lane highway to press for their demands. The demonstration, which highlighted escalating tensions in the region, called for the exclusion of Jagiroad Town Committee, inclusion of the Tiwas in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, eviction of illegal encroachers from tribal belts and blocks, and removal of APDCL’s smart meters.

The ATSU has been vocal about the Assam government’s alleged neglect and deprivation of the Tiwa community. In July, ATSU President Cheniram Malang emphasized the community’s longstanding demands for constitutional status under the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The union has also criticized unfulfilled promises by the Chief Minister, including land allocation for the Jonbeel Mela, a significant cultural event.

A tripartite meeting was held to address these grievances in connection with the Sixth Schedule to the Tiwa Autonomous Council, but it appears that no resolution was reached. The situation remains volatile, with reports of ongoing clashes between police and protesters.

The ATSU and its allies are determined to make their voices heard, while authorities strive to maintain order and find a peaceful resolution.