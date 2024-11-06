Former Tura MP Agatha Sangma Takes Charge As Chairperson Of State Child Rights Panel

NET Web Desk

Former Tura MP Agatha Sangma has assumed the position of chairperson for the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), marking a significant development in the state’s commitment to child welfare. The National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 government had announced her appointment on September 6.

Agatha, sister of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, took charge on Tuesday, meeting Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh and the entire commission team. Her appointment was delayed due to health reasons.

“I am excited for this opportunity to work for the welfare and safety of children,” Agatha expressed. “I look forward to adding more value to the work done by the commission in the past.” She emphasized the need for community collaboration to provide safer environments for children to thrive.

As chairperson, Agatha will play a crucial role in shaping policies and practices related to child welfare in Meghalaya. Her leadership is expected to bring substantial progress in addressing children’s issues and upholding their rights.