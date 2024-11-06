Manipur: Congress Slams Mizoram CM’s Remarks As Threat To National Unity; Questions Government Inaction

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has sharply criticized Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma over his recent comments advocating for the unification of Kuki people across India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Speaking at a press briefing at Congress Bhawan, Hareshwar Goshwami, Chief Spokesperson of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), condemned the remarks as divisive and a direct threat to India’s national unity and integrity.

Goshwami accused Lalduhoma’s stance of undermining the fabric of India’s unity, questioning the intentions behind promoting solidarity among Kuki communities across international borders. “Such statements endanger our commitment to a unified India,” he stated, calling for government intervention. The Congress spokesperson emphasized the potential repercussions of such statements, demanding a response from both state and central authorities to address the issue swiftly.

The controversy originated from remarks Lalduhoma reportedly made on September 4, 2024, at a Kuki diaspora gathering in the United States. The Mizoram CM expressed support for consolidating the Kuki people under one leadership and nationhood, claiming they had been “unjustly divided under three different governments.” This sentiment, later endorsed by Mizoram’s Department of Information and Public Relations, has raised concerns about the implications for regional stability and national unity.

Goshwami condemned the remarks as “unfortunate” and divisive, comparing them to alleged statements by former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who supposedly advocated for a separate Christian-majority Kuki nation. “This goes against everything we stand for as a unified country under a parliamentary democracy,” he stated.

The Congress leader questioned why the BJP-led central and state governments have not taken any action in response. “Is this a deliberate attempt to further divide people in the valley?” he asked, demanding immediate intervention from the government. Goshwami urged for a united stance against divisive rhetoric, emphasizing the importance of protecting India’s social fabric.