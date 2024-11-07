Assam: Tea Factory Employee Abducted By Militants Released After Two Weeks

NET Web Desk

Gautam Basumatary, a tea factory employee abducted by suspected militants on October 23, was rescued by police today at 17 mile area of Jairampur, Arunachal Pradesh. The abduction occurred when an armed group stormed the premises of Himalaya Tea Company in Tinsukia’s Jagun, forcibly taking Basumatary at approximately 10:30 PM.

A probe has been initiated to investigate the abduction and locate the suspects behind the incident. This breakthrough comes after a similar incident in 2018, where United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) released abducted tea garden employee Dinanath Upadhyaya at Lungvi Basti under Nampong police station in Changlang District.

The swift action by the authorities in rescuing Basumatary brings relief to his family and the community. The ongoing investigation aims to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of citizens in the region.