Manipur: Liangmai Naga Council Urged President Murmu To Declare COTU Unlawful Organization

The Liangmai Naga Council (LNC) has formally appealed to President of India, Draupadi Murmu, urging the government to declare the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) an unlawful organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The council has also called for stringent legal measures against any actions that incite violence and disturb public order in the region.

In a memorandum submitted to the President, R. Machundoubou, President of the Liangmai Naga Council, expressed deep concerns about recent events and their negative impact on the indigenous Liangmai community. The council highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the Liangmai people, who are recognized as a Scheduled Tribe in the state, and the cultural importance of the Chaga Ngee Festival, which was celebrated on October 30. This festival is not only a time for communal celebration but also a day recognized by the Government of Manipur as a restricted holiday.

However, the peaceful celebration of the festival was marred by controversy following provocative remarks made by Mr. Lamminlun Singsit, General Secretary of COTU, on October 29, 2024. Singsit referred to the visit of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to Senapati District for the Chaga Ngee festivities as a “trespass” and a “dangerous provocative act,” claiming that the visit would disrupt peace in Kuki-majority areas and threaten the safety of the Liangmai people.

The Liangmai Naga Council strongly condemned these statements, describing them as misleading and a deliberate incitement to violence, aimed at undermining peace and unity in the region. On October 30, COTU organized protests in Gamgiphai, Kangpokpi District, which escalated into violent demonstrations that disrupted the ongoing cultural celebrations. The council denounced these actions as an infringement on the cultural rights of the Liangmai people and a direct threat to public safety.

The Liangmai Naga Council’s appeal to the President underscores the severity of the situation and calls for decisive action to ensure peace and protect the cultural heritage of the community.