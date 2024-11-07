Mizoram: Assam Rifles In Collaboration With Mizoram Police Recover War-Like Stores From Serchhip-Thenzawl Road

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Nov 7: In a successful joint operation, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have seized a significant quantity of explosives from a vehicle on the Serchhip-Thenzawl road. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the illegal trafficking of these dangerous materials.

Based on credible intelligence, security forces set up a mobile checkpoint and intercepted a white vehicle carrying the suspects. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 9,600 gelatin sticks, 9,400 detonators, and over 1,800 meters of Cordtex (explosive cord).

The arrested suspects and the seized explosives have been handed over to the Mizoram Police for further investigation.

This operation follows a similar seizure in Champhai district on November 5, where Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Excise and Narcotics Department and Customs Preventive Force, seized heroin and illegal areca nuts valued at over Rs 1 crore. Three individuals, including a Myanmar national, were arrested in that operation.