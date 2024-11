NET Web Desk

Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura successfully thwarted multiple smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The operation resulted in rescue of 9 cattle, seizure of 150 kg sugar, confiscation of 21 bottles of Phensedyl and other miscellaneous contraband worth Rs 3,27,063.

The BSF’s swift action demonstrates their commitment to securing India’s borders and disrupting illicit trade.