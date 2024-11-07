Tripura Legislative Assembly Introduces Online Submission of Question Papers: Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 7, 2024: The Tripura Legislative Assembly introduced the online submission of question papers starting from the next assembly session. This significant procedural change was announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath following an all-party meeting held at Assembly premises here in Agartala city on Thursday.

“The online process of the Assembly has already started, and with the aim of expanding it further, an all-party meeting was held in the conference hall of the Assembly on Thursday,” said Minister Nath.

The meeting was attended by the Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath, and other key officials.

Minister Nath acknowledged that there were some complexities in managing the assembly through the online system. “Today’s meeting discussed and decided unanimously on other incidental matters, including the online and offline submission of questions by MLAs,” he explained.

It was decided that question papers would be submitted online after the announcement of the next Assembly date. “A huge population of the state will benefit from this change. Moreover, MLAs can easily raise issues of their constituencies in the holy assembly,” Nath added.

The move is expected to streamline the legislative process and enhance the efficiency of the Assembly’s operations. The introduction of online submissions marks a significant step towards modernizing the legislative procedures in Tripura, ensuring that the Assembly keeps pace with technological advancements and meets the needs of its members and the public.