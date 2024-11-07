Tripura Tribal Council Signs MoU with Tata Strive, IHCL to Launch Hospitality Excellence Centre

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 07, 2024: In a landmark initiative, the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has teamed up with TATA Strive and the Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), famously known as the Taj Hotel Group, to launch a premier Hospitality Skill Development Centre of Excellence. This center, set within TTAADC’s headquarters at Khumulwng, will aim to provide extensive training in hospitality management and services to young people from Tripura and surrounding northeastern states.

The collaboration was formally cemented with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday. The agreement is set to bring top-tier hospitality skills to the youth of the region, focusing on hands-on training in essential areas such as kitchen operations, front office management, food and beverage service, and housekeeping.

Leader of the Tipra Motha Party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman, which governs the TTAADC, shared his optimism for the project, highlighting the Tata Group’s trusted name in skill development. “This partnership with IHCL will empower our youth with skills highly sought after in the hospitality industry. While many organisations showed interest, Tata’s reputation and IHCL’s credibility make this venture a beacon of enhanced employability,” he said.

The residential skill centre aims to train 250 students in batches through a 10 to 15-week program. Ameya Vanjari, COO of TATA Strive, noted that preparations for the centre’s launch are already underway, with an eye on producing a workforce ready to excel in hospitality.

Funding support will come from the TTAADC, while Tata Trust will shoulder students’ fees, ensuring access for participants from diverse backgrounds. Pradyot expressed hope that other organisations, like ONGC and GAIL, would lend support through CSR funding, further boosting this ambitious skill development project.

TATA Strive, with over 50 centers nationwide, brings a wealth of experience in training across industries, including hospitality, IT, and engineering. This partnership with the TTAADC is poised to open new avenues for skill acquisition and career opportunities for Tripura’s young talent, marking a pivotal step toward economic empowerment in the region.