Manipur: 12 Leders Join Congress; Former CM Ibobi Lashes Out At BJP’s Handling Of Crisis

NET Web Desk

The Indian National Congress (INC) welcomed a wave of new members, with 12 leaders, including two former MLAs, formally joining the party in Manipur on Friday. At a reception ceremony held at Congress Bhavan, former Chief Minister and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi Singh extended a warm welcome to ex-MLAs Kh. Loken and Kikonbou, who were among those inducted. The event underscored Congress’s efforts to bolster its ranks as it gears up to counter the ruling BJP in Manipur.

Addressing the gathering, Ibobi Singh launched a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at both the state and central levels. He accused the BJP of failing to manage the ongoing crisis in Manipur and fueling unrest across the nation. “Since the BJP took power, peace and tranquility have been shattered. The BJP’s rule has led to division and chaos in the name of religion, language, and identity,” he stated, blaming the BJP’s governance for fostering discord and fear within Manipur’s communities.

Ibobi further highlighted what he described as an undemocratic seizure of power by the BJP in the 2017 state elections. Despite Congress winning 28 out of 60 seats, the then-Governor reportedly invited the BJP, which had only 21 seats, to form the government. “The mandate was clearly for Congress, but the BJP used central influence to seize power, undermining the democratic choice of the people,” he alleged, accusing the BJP of bypassing constitutional norms.

He went on to criticize the BJP-led government for failing to conduct local body elections, claiming that the pandemic was used as an excuse to delay polls indefinitely while other states managed to hold elections. Instead, Ibobi said, the BJP appointed administrators to oversee Zilla Parishads and Panchayats, allegedly to misuse Finance Commission funds. “This government doesn’t believe in democracy; it operates like a dictatorship,” he charged, warning that the BJP might try similar tactics to delay general elections.

Ibobi also reaffirmed Congress’s commitment to safeguarding democratic values, promising that if elected, the party would prioritize the immediate organization of local body elections. “If Congress forms the government, elections for Autonomous District Councils (ADC) and Gram Panchayats will be held within three months,” he pledged, signaling a commitment to restore democratic processes promptly.

He welcomed returning Congress members Kh. Loken, and Kikonbou, calling it a “homecoming ceremony” and noting that many leaders who had left under “unavoidable circumstances” were now returning to strengthen the party’s mission to restore peace in Manipur.

Reiterating Congress’s vision for stability and growth, Ibobi asserted that only Congress had the experience and commitment needed to bring harmony back to the state. With renewed support and returning senior leaders, he expressed confidence that Congress would be able to counter BJP policies and lead Manipur towards stability and progress.