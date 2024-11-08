Assam: Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Young Lives On Indo-Bhutan Highway In Baksa District

NET Web Desk

A devastating road accident occurred on Thursday on National Highway 127 (A), the Indo-Bhutan Road, in Assam’s Baksa district, resulting in the loss of two young lives. The victims, Parag Das, 17, and Utpal Hira, 18, were riding a motorcycle with registration number AS 14 R 3885 when they collided with a tree, leading to their immediate demise.

Local residents have expressed deep concern over the increasing number of road accidents on this stretch of highway, labeling it a “death trap.” They alleged a lack of enforcement of speed limits, particularly for motorcycles and heavy vehicles, contributing to the frequent accidents. This incident highlights the pressing issue of road safety in Assam, where road accidents have been on the rise, with a 19.6% increase reported in 2018 compared to 2017.

The bodies of the victims have been sent to Dr. Ravi Boro Civil Hospital at Masalpur for a post-mortem examination.