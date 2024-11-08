Centre Asks Assam To Prepare Feasibility Report On Wetlands For Flood Control

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 8: The Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, has instructed the Assam government to prepare a detailed feasibility report by December on using 271 wetlands for floodwater diversion. This initiative aims to bolster flood control measures and increase water storage capacity in the state.

The proposed project, which includes the rejuvenation and connection of the wetlands, is estimated to cost approximately Rs 500 crore. However, the final cost will be determined after a survey to assess how many wetlands will be included in the project.

During his two-day visit to Assam, Mohan also held meetings to review critical issues such as law and order, border management with neighboring states Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, and the status of tribal councils in the region.