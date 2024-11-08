Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Man Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 90.79 Crore In Mizoram’s Champhai

Aizawl, Nov 8: A man was arrested in Mizoram’s Champhai district after authorities seized heroin worth Rs 90.79 crore.

The arrest followed a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the state Excise and Narcotics Department, based on a tip-off. On Wednesday, the team raided Zote village, located near the Myanmar border, and apprehended Lallianchhunga, 49, a resident of Champhai town.

During the operation, officials recovered 129.7 grams of heroin from the suspect’s possession. The seized drugs are valued at nearly Rs 90.79 crore, according to authorities.

