Manipur: Satellite Transmitters Tagged Amur Falcons Released In Tamenglong

NET Web Desk

In an inspiring move towards wildlife conservation, eleven Amur falcons were released today at Chiuluan Village in Tamenglong District. These migratory birds were captured at a roosting site in Chiuluan by a dedicated team from the Tamenglong Forest Division, along with local volunteers, under the guidance of Dr. Suresh Kumar, Scientist F from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun.

The research project, initiated under the aegis of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, aims to monitor the migratory patterns of these globally threatened raptors. Two of the tagged Amur falcons, named Chiuluan2 and Guangram after significant roosting villages in Tamenglong, were fitted with satellite transmitters for real-time tracking. This move was approved by Shri Anurag Bajpai, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Manipur.

The release was conducted by Divisional Forest Officer Kh. Hitler Singh, with Dr. Suresh Kumar, RFO Joel Gangmei, and members from the Chiuluan Village Authority and Rainforest Club Tamenglong in attendance. Alongside Chiuluan2 and Guangram, two other Amur falcons, Riangsuanei and Laisana, were marked with identification rings and released. Seven additional falcons, also fitted with rings from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) ranging from C58352 to C58362, were freed as part of the conservation initiative.

This tagging and tracking effort marks a significant step toward enhancing scientific knowledge of Amur falcon migration and fostering conservation awareness in the region.