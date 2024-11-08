Meghalaya: Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2024 To Kick Off In Shillong On November 24

NET Web Desk

The Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ARHM) 2024, scheduled for November 24 in Shillong, is expected to draw a record number of participants from across Northeast India. This premier event promises to be the region’s largest marathon, blending athletic challenge with breathtaking scenic beauty.

With a prize pool of Rs 18 lakh, ARHM 2024 features three race categories: a 21 km half marathon, a 10 km race, and a 5 km fun run. Each route showcases Meghalaya’s stunning landscapes, including rolling hills, serene lakes, and lush forests. The event’s theme, “Chase the Clouds and Conquer the Hills,” embodies the adventurous spirit of the marathon.

Renowned boxing champion MC Mary Kom, the official Brand Ambassador, embodies the event’s core values of perseverance, strength, and resilience. The race commences at 5:45 am from the Assam Rifles helipad in Laitkor, welcoming runners of all abilities.

Participants registering by November 10 will receive training gear and an invitation to a post-race buffet celebration. Registration is open on the official Assam Rifles website.

ARHM 2024 promises to be a memorable event, combining competitive racing, breathtaking views, and community engagement.