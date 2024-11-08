Police Constable Arrested For Molesting Woman In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Nov 8 — A police constable in Arunachal Pradesh was arrested on charges of molesting a 19-year-old woman near the Itanagar police station, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The arrest followed a viral social media post that accused a policeman of molesting the woman on the night of November 6. Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the police took immediate action after the post gained attention, tracing the victim and her family. Although initially reluctant to file a formal complaint, the victim and her parents agreed to proceed after counseling by the police.

According to the victim’s statement, she had visited the police station late at night to charge her mobile phone. Despite being offered a ride home by the duty officer, she declined. After leaving the station, the woman was followed by the accused to a poorly lit area, where the molestation occurred. The victim confided in a friend, who later posted the incident on social media, prompting police intervention.

SP Singh assured that a case had been registered based on the victim’s statement, and an investigation is ongoing. He expressed regret over the incident, emphasizing that the safety of women and children is a top priority for the police. Singh confirmed that the accused constable would face swift legal action, stressing that such conduct would not be tolerated.

He also urged the public to report any crimes, noting that individuals hesitant to visit police stations can contact the police through social media or the emergency helpline (112).