Six Houses Torched Villagers Attacked In Manipur’s Jiribam

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Nov 8: Six houses were set on fire and several villagers were attacked in Zairon Hmar village, located in Manipur’s Jiribam district, on Thursday evening. The assault forced local residents to flee to nearby forests, while extensive property damage was reported.

Kuki-Zo organizations have claimed that a woman was killed in the attack, though district police have yet to verify the claim. An investigation is currently underway.

The violence comes amid escalating ethnic tensions in Manipur, where over 200 people have lost their lives since May 2023. The unrest was sparked by protests from the Meitei community demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to violent clashes with tribal groups in the state.