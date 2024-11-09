Assam: Tribal Status Protest Turns Violent In Tinsukia

NET Web Desk

A massive protest led by the All Moran Students’ Union and the All Assam Motok Youth Students’ Federation demanding recognition of tribal status for the Moran-Motok community turned violent when security forces intervened, firing tear gas to disperse the crowd. The incident has sparked allegations of excessive force against TSI Shankar Das of Tinsukia Sadar Police Station.

The peaceful assembly escalated when security forces intervened, citing preventative measures to prevent the symbolic burning of effigies. The student unions have accused Das of unwarranted actions during the protest. In response, the unions have issued an ultimatum, demanding immediate disciplinary action against Shankar Das.

Failure to comply within 24 hours will trigger a district-wide bandh (shutdown) in Tinsukia on November 10, protesting the breach of their right to peaceful demonstration. The Moran and Motok communities are significant in Tinsukia district, situated at the extreme north east corner of Assam.

The district administration and police authorities are yet to respond to the ultimatum. The situation remains tense, with the student unions and local residents awaiting action against TSI Shankar Das.