Congress Seeks Heightened Security For Bypolls In Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 9: The Congress party in Assam has urged the Election Commission to implement stronger security measures ahead of the by-elections scheduled for November 13. In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, the party requested the installation of CCTV cameras and the deployment of central paramilitary forces at sensitive polling booths to ensure a free and fair voting process.

The bypolls will take place in five assembly constituencies: Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Samaguri, and Behali. Congress has raised concerns over alleged threats and intimidation tactics used by supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that these actions are creating a “fear psychosis” among voters and increasing the likelihood of booth capturing and election rigging.

In its letter, signed by Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and party observer Vikas Upadhyay, Congress cited multiple reports of violence and other irregularities linked to the ruling party. Despite filing complaints and FIRs, Congress accused local police and civil authorities of not taking adequate action to prevent such incidents.

The party also highlighted the recent transfer of five police officers in Nagaon district, where the Samaguri seat — currently held by Congress — is located. Congress claimed the transfers were a violation of election laws and demanded the officers be reinstated to ensure impartial security during the polls.

Of the five constituencies going to the polls, four are currently held by the BJP-led coalition, while Congress holds one. The BJP is contesting in three constituencies, while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), are fielding candidates in one seat each.