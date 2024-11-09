Meghalaya: NEHU Protests Escalate; Students’ Indefinite Hunger Strike Enters Fourth Day, Demand VC’s Removal

NET Web Desk

The indefinite hunger strike and protests by North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) students entered its fourth day, with faculty members urging Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar to intervene and resolve the crisis. The protests, involving nearly 5,000 students, have disrupted campus operations, with students staging a hunger strike outside Vice-Chancellor PS Shukla’s office, demanding his removal along with other top officials.

Prof. Lakhon Kma, president of the North Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA), met with Governor Vijayashankar to brief him on the unrest. The Governor expressed concern and urged students to return to classes, directing faculty and staff to submit recommendations to resolve the standoff.

Vice-Chancellor Shukla announced plans to appoint a Pro VC for both Tura and Shillong campuses by month-end, as per university ordinances. He appealed to students to engage in dialogue, expressing concern for their health. The protests intensified, with students declaring a complete lockdown of the university campus.

The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) President, Sandy Sohtun, stated that the hunger strike would only be withdrawn after demands are met. The situation remains tense, with faculty, staff, and students awaiting resolution.