Tripura High Court Imposes Rs 25,000 Fine On Tripura University For Negligence

NET Web Desk

The Tripura High Court has slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on Tripura University for its negligence in issuing essential certificates to an assistant professor, leading to unnecessary legal proceedings. Justice Arindam Lodh, while resolving the case, expressed disappointment that the university’s administration failed to handle the matter efficiently, forcing the assistant professor to resort to legal action.

Rajat Deb, an assistant professor of commerce at Tripura University, had requested a no-objection certificate (NOC) and an experience certificate to apply for a professor’s position advertised last month. Despite repeated follow-ups, Deb received no response from the university, prompting him to take legal action.

During proceedings, registrar Deepak Sharma argued that NOCs were unnecessary for internal candidates applying for teaching and non-teaching posts. However, the court found this explanation unsatisfactory, stating that the university’s silence on the matter was unacceptable.

Justice Lodh emphasized that the petitioner deserved compensation for being dragged into litigation unnecessarily and that the court’s valuable time was wasted due to the university’s negligent act. The university has been ordered to pay the fine by Friday.

This judgment highlights the importance of administrative efficiency and accountability in educational institutions.