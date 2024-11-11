CRPF Post In Jiribam District Attacked By Armed Militants, Security Forces Neutralized 10 Militants: Manipur Police

NET Web Desk

In a significant security incident today at around 3 pm, militants launched an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post at Jakuradhor and the nearby Borobekra Police Station in Jiribam District, Manipur. The assault was met with a strong response from CRPF and civil police forces. During the exchange, CRPF Constable Sanjeev Kumar sustained a gunshot wound and was immediately evacuated to Silchar Medical College, Assam, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

The Manipur Police control room reported that the security forces fiercely retaliated, leading to a heavy exchange of fire that lasted 40 to 45 minutes before the situation was brought under control. Following the ceasefire, a search of the area uncovered the bodies of 10 armed militants, along with a cache of weaponry, including three AK rifles, four SLRs, two INSAS rifles, an RPG, a pump-action gun, bulletproof helmets, and multiple magazines.

A criminal case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Operations continue in and around Jakuradhor, with reinforcement teams from Assam Rifles, CRPF, and the Civil Police deployed to the area to ensure stability and pursue remaining militants.

In the meantime, the District Magistrate of Jiribam District announced curfew in Jiribam District. According to the order, not more than five person were allowed to step outside residences and prohibit carrying arms and other items that can cause serious injuries to people.