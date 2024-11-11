Arunachal’s Nyishi Elite Society Surrenders Airguns For Wildlife Conservation

NET Web Desk

In a significant step towards environmental conservation, the Keyi Panyor district unit of Arunachal Pradesh’s Nyishi Elite Society (NES) surrendered their airguns and weapons, pledging to end wildlife and bird hunting for meat.

The “Airgun Surrender Abhiyan” event, held in collaboration with the district administration, aims to preserve wildlife and the environment. Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the unit on social media, hailing their eco-friendly initiative.

“Congratulations… for taking an eco-friendly step towards preserving our wildlife & environment,” CM Khandu tweeted. “Together, we will create a brighter, greener future for Arunachal Pradesh.”