Assam: 12-Hr Bandh Called For ST Status Affects Life In Dibrugarh, Tinsukia

NET Web Desk

A 12-hour bandh called by Moran and Motok organizations demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status brought life to a halt in Assam’s Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts on Monday. Business establishments, government offices, and educational institutions remained closed, while protesters blocked key roads and halted vehicular movement across both districts.

The bandh, which began at 5 am, was organized by the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) and All Assam Motok Yuva Chatra Sanmilan (AAMYCS). Despite prohibitory orders imposed by the district administrations under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which banned road blockages and public gatherings, large numbers of demonstrators defied the restrictions. Protesters blocked national highways and staged pickets, causing widespread disruptions to transport and daily activities.