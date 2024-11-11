CM Dr Manik Saha Highlights Tripura’s Growth Potential: Over 200 Investments Secured, Rs 1,000 Crore to Follow

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 11, 2024: In an effort to drive economic growth and employment, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the state’s commitment to attracting significant investments. Speaking at the inaugural session of a state-level workshop on UNNATI at Pragna Bhavan on Monday, CM Saha highlighted that over 200 investments have already been made, and additional projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore are forthcoming.

“Our focus areas are bamboo, rubber, agar, hospitality, education, and health,” said CM Saha, stressing the government’s dedication to developing these key sectors. In the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) domain, the state is concentrating on sectors like rubber, bamboo, agriculture, horticulture, and tea, which contribute heavily to Tripura’s GDP. “MSMEs are transforming Tripura’s economy and creating job opportunities. With micro-enterprises constituting 98% of businesses here, we need to strengthen our support for these industries,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also shared substantial employment figures revealing that around 2.95 lakh jobs have been generated through the registration of 66,443 enterprises over the past three years. This includes 65,583 micro, 803 small and 57 medium enterprises.

To further attract investors, CM Saha highlighted initiatives such as Destination Tripura, the State Round Table 2023, the Northeastern Global Investor Summit 2023, and the upcoming Tripura Rubber Conclave 2024. “These events attracted 212 investors, leading to MoUs worth over Rs 5,900 crore, aiming to propel Tripura’s development forward,” he added.