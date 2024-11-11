Congress Means Communalism Corruption Conflict: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

NET Web Desk

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday targeted the Congress party, claiming it symbolizes “communalism, corruption, and conflict.” Speaking at rallies in Bedeti and Borjaroni in support of BJP’s Behali candidate, Diganta Ghatowal, Sonowal accused Congress of dividing the people and causing hardship during its time in power.

“Congress means communalism, corruption, and conflict. Under their rule, both at the national and state levels, people have faced division and suffering,” Sonowal said. He urged voters to back the BJP, which, he said, represents nation-building and inclusive development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister praised the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government, contrasting its focus on progress and empowerment with the alleged corruption and misrule of Congress. He also appealed to the people of Assam and the Northeast to support the BJP in the upcoming bypolls.

The Assam bypolls are scheduled for November 13, with elections in five constituencies, including Behali, where Ghatowal is contesting against Congress’s Jayanta Borah. The results will be announced on November 23.