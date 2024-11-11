Hemant Soren Stopped Old-Age Pension And With That Money Launched Maiyan Samman Yojana In Jharkhand: Assam CM

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren of halting old-age pensions to fund the launch of the Maiyan Samman Yojana just ahead of the state’s Assembly elections. Sarma, who is also the BJP’s co-incharge for Jharkhand, alleged that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government had neglected women’s welfare for over four years and only introduced the new scheme to gain electoral support.

In his statement on Sunday, Sarma claimed that Soren stopped disbursing old-age and widow pensions, redirecting the funds towards the Maiyan Samman Yojana. “For more than four years, women received nothing from this government. Now, just before the elections, they have introduced this scheme. If the BJP comes to power, we will provide Rs 2,500 as old-age pension and Rs 2,100 to women under the Gogo Didi Yojana,” Sarma promised.

Sarma further emphasized that the upcoming election was crucial for safeguarding the cultural identity of Jharkhand. He warned that if the opposition wins, it could lead to division within the state. “We must remain united to protect our culture and identity,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing rallies in Bokaro and Gumla on Sunday, also criticized the Congress-JMM alliance, accusing them of attempting to divide communities in Jharkhand for political gain. Modi alleged that the Congress and its allies had kept the state backward by creating divisions among Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

“They cannot tolerate Adivasis rising to the top, and that is why they have kept Jharkhand backward,” Modi remarked, calling for a BJP-led government to ensure the state’s progress.

The Prime Minister also reminded the audience of Congress’s history of dividing communities for power. “When Dalit communities united, Congress lost its majority at the Centre,” he noted.

PM Modi concluded his visit with a large roadshow in Ranchi, where thousands of people gathered to express their support for the BJP ahead of the elections.

Voting for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the results to be announced on November 23.