Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman Inaugurates TTAADC Express Buses to Boost Intercity Connectivity in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 11, 2024: In a significant move to enhance intercity connectivity and public transport, Tripura’s royal scion, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman inaugurated the TTAADC Express on Monday introducing three 52-seater AC CNG buses to serve the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). These buses each equipped with CCTV cameras mark a milestone for the TTAADC’s transportation infrastructure, which despite having an established department for over two decades, lacked public transit options.

Speaking at the inauguration, Debbarman, founder-chairman of the TIPRA Motha Party and Member of the District Council (MDC) expressed his commitment to improving accessibility for the people of the region. “For 20 plus years, we have had a transportation department at the TTAADC but no public transport system in place,” he remarked.

“These buses will significantly enhance connectivity from the Autonomous District Council (ADC) to the main city and within our ADC territories. This initiative is not just about buses; it’s about making everyday life easier for our students, senior citizens, women, and, ultimately, everyone in our state,” he added.

Debbarman stressed the importance of cooperation from the community to drive positive change and development within the area. “I hope we can improve the area and seek all your cooperation so that we can focus on development,” he said, underlining his vision for a more connected and accessible TTAADC that serves as a model for progress.

The TTAADC Express is anticipated to reduce travel time, ease commutes, and provide safer and more efficient transport options. Local residents and community leaders have welcomed the initiative, seeing it as a step toward uplifting regional infrastructure and creating new opportunities for the people of Tripura.