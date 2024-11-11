Sikkim CM Inaugurates Denzong Mindroling Zangdok-Palri Temple In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister inaugurated and consecrated the newly constructed Denzong Mindroling Zangdok-Palri Temple in Phudung, North Sikkim, marking the completion of a significant spiritual edifice. The CM extended greetings to esteemed spiritual leaders and dignitaries, acknowledging the historic moment’s reflection of shared devotion and reverence.

The government pledged support for the Gompa’s infrastructure development, ensuring its growth and accessibility. The CM emphasized the temple’s importance as a cultural and spiritual landmark, urging residents to preserve and enhance it.

The temple is expected to become a major religious tourism hub, promoting Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage and enriching the local community.