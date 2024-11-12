Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh Team Participates In National Yogasana Championships

NET Web Desk

A talented team from Arunachal Pradesh is making waves at the 5th Sub-Junior and Junior National Yogasana Sports Championships, currently underway in Guwahati.

The championships, which bring together top young yogasana athletes from across India, provide a platform for the Arunachal Pradesh team to showcase their skills and compete against the best.

With their impressive performances, the team from Arunachal Pradesh is aiming to secure top honors and bring glory to their state.

The championships will conclude with an awards ceremony, recognizing the outstanding achievements of the participating teams and athletes.

