Arunachal’s Mara Kocho Appointed Managing Director Of NEHHDC, Set To Boost Handicrafts And Handlooms In North East India

NET Web Desk

Mara Kocho, a trailblazer from the Nyishi community, has been appointed as the Managing Director of the North Eastern Handicraft and Handloom Department Corporation (NEHHDC), a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the DoNER ministry. This significant development is expected to propel the growth of handicrafts and handlooms in North East India.

Kocho’s inspiring journey from BSNL to NEHHDC is a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and dedication. As the first Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer from the Nyishi community, he has made his community proud and paved the way for others to aspire to greater heights.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein took to social media to congratulate Kocho on his appointment, expressing his enthusiasm for Kocho’s contributions to the growth of handicrafts and handlooms in North East India. “I look forward to your active contribution in advancing the growth of handicrafts and handloom of NE India as part of this new endeavor,” Mein wrote.

With Mara Kocho at the helm, NEHHDC is set to make a significant impact on the lives of artisans and weavers in North East India, while showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage to the world.