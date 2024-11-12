Assam: 4 Family Members Killed, 2 Injured As Car Plunges Into Under-Construction Culvert

NET Web Desk

A devastating accident occurred in the early hours of November 12 in Tinsukia, Assam, claiming the lives of four family members and injuring two others. The vehicle, a Swift Dzire carrying six passengers, veered off the bypass connecting Dihingia Gaon and plunged into an under-construction culvert.

The family was traveling from Bihar to attend a wedding in Tinsukia when the accident occurred around 4 a.m. The impact proved fatal for four members, including a 5-year-old child, while two others were critically injured and rushed to Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh.

Locals from Dihingia Gaon were first responders and expressed frustration over the hazardous road conditions, particularly the incomplete culvert. They urged authorities and the construction contractor to expedite the bypass’s completion to prevent future tragedies.

Authorities have yet to formally identify the victims. The incident highlights concerns over road safety and infrastructure in the region.