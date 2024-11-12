French Ambassador Meets Sikkim Chief Secretary, Seeks To Deepen Cooperation

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Nov 12: French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, met with Sikkim’s Chief Secretary, VB Pathak, in Gangtok on Monday to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation. Accompanied by his wife, Cecile Mathou, and officials from the French consulate in Kolkata, the ambassador visited the Tashiling Secretariat for the meeting.

The discussions focused on expanding collaboration in key sectors such as culture, tourism, and environmental sustainability.

Both sides expressed a shared interest in strengthening the relationship between France and Sikkim.