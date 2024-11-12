Indian Army’s Motorcycle Team Completes Expedition In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The Indian Army’s motorcycle expedition team has successfully concluded a three-day journey through the challenging terrain of eastern Arunachal Pradesh, covering a distance of 550 kilometers. The expedition was held to commemorate the 1962 Battle of Walong, with participants paying tribute to the soldiers who fought in the historic battle, an official said on Tuesday.

The journey, which began on November 9, was flagged off from the Walong War Memorial, where riders honored the fallen soldiers. The team, consisting of 20 Army riders and local adventure enthusiasts, traveled through Dibang Valley, Roing, Tezu, and Hayuliang, before reaching Walong in Anjaw district on November 11.

The expedition not only highlighted the historical significance of the Battle of Walong but also showcased the scenic beauty of the region, fostering a spirit of adventure and camaraderie among participants.