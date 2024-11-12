Manipur: Six From Meitei Community Reportedly Abducted; Bodies Of Two Men Recovered In Jiribam

NET Web Desk

Three women and three children from the Meitei community were reportedly abducted, allegedly by militant groups In Jiribam district. Photos of the victims, seemingly taken during their captivity, have surfaced on social media, intensifying concerns in the region. In response to the tense situation, additional security forces were deployed this morning to Borobekara, one of the district’s most vulnerable areas.

Authorities have yet to officially comment on the photo, which is going viral in social media platforms.

Meanwhile, bodies of two Meitei men recovered day after gunfight in Jiribam.

The bodies were found in an area where suspected Kuki militants had on Monday set some shops on fire.

They were identified as bodies of Laishram Balen (56) and Maibam Kesho (75) and were found in the debris in the Jakuradhor Karong area, where the suspected militants had on Monday set some shops on fire.