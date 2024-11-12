Mizoram Grapples With African Swine Fever Outbreak

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Nov 12: Mizoram has reported a fresh surge in pig deaths due to African Swine Fever (ASF), with 68 fatalities recorded on Monday. This marks a significant increase after a recent decline in deaths. The majority of the deaths, 61, occurred in the remote village of Lopu in Siaha district, where reporting delays may have contributed to the high number.

On Sunday, ASF-related fatalities were much lower, with only two deaths reported in Lunglei district and no pigs culled. However, Monday’s update included the culling of 13 pigs from Kolasih and Serchhip districts as part of containment efforts.

Since the outbreak began in February, 14,604 pigs have died across the state, and 23,903 pigs have been culled. A total of 254 villages are affected by the outbreak. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.