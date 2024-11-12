NGT Imposes Rs 50,000 Fine On Mizoram For Not Filing Compliance Report

NET Web Desk

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the state of Mizoram for failing to file a compliance report on solid and liquid waste management. Despite repeated directions, the state missed several deadlines for submitting the required report.

In its order dated November 5, the NGT bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, noted that Mizoram had committed to submitting the report by March but failed to do so. The tribunal expressed dissatisfaction with the state’s ongoing non-compliance.

The NGT has ordered Mizoram to deposit the Rs 50,000 fine with the registrar general within two weeks. It also directed the state’s Environment Secretary to appear virtually for the next hearing on February 13, 2024, and instructed the Chief Secretary to submit the compliance report at least one week before the hearing.