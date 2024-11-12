Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

NGT Imposes Rs 50,000 Fine On Mizoram For Not Filing Compliance Report

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the state of Mizoram for failing to file a compliance report on solid and liquid waste management. Despite repeated directions, the state missed several deadlines for submitting the required report.

In its order dated November 5, the NGT bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, noted that Mizoram had committed to submitting the report by March but failed to do so. The tribunal expressed dissatisfaction with the state’s ongoing non-compliance.

The NGT has ordered Mizoram to deposit the Rs 50,000 fine with the registrar general within two weeks. It also directed the state’s Environment Secretary to appear virtually for the next hearing on February 13, 2024, and instructed the Chief Secretary to submit the compliance report at least one week before the hearing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News