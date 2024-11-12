Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim Hosts 2-Day Workshop For Special Educators

NET Web Desk

A two-day workshop for special educators, organized by the State Project Office, Samagra Shiksha, Education Department, in collaboration with Vedic Math Forum Private Limited, commenced at the SCERT conference hall in Lower Burtuk.

Education Minister Raju Basnet inaugurated the program, emphasizing the need for special attention to children with special needs and equipping educators with latest technologies and methodologies.

The workshop aims to enhance skills and methodologies of special educators, providing innovative pedagogical tools and practical methods for diverse learning needs.

The workshop concludes with interactive discussions, presentations, and hands-on learning sessions, empowering special educators to foster inclusive education.

